uBreakiFix Opens First Maryland Location in Bethesda

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Market

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Bethesda on March 22 at 8019 Wisconsin Ave. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Bethesda is the first location for owner Randall McKnight, an industry veteran with more than 15 years in IT Service Management, specializing in the implementation of software solutions supporting help desks, service desks and call centers for government agencies. McKnight chose to partner with uBreakiFix due to its customer service commitment, standard operating procedures, knowledge base and metrics to ensure consistency and quality.

"Technology has become an integral part of our daily lives, and when it breaks, we need a dependable, efficient way to get it working again," McKnight said. "I hope to leverage the best practices I learned during my career in IT Service Management to further strengthen uBreakiFix's focus on delivering world class customer service and quality repairs. I look forward to uBreakiFix Bethesda becoming the community's go-to resource for all its tech needs."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 290 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Bethesda is the brand's first location in Maryland and fifth location in the metro Washington, D.C., area, joining stores in Cleveland Park, Eastern Market, Alexandria and Shaw.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Bethesda community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Bethesda is located at 8019 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 and can be reached at: 240-762-6555. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133759/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM-8b4cca6e0ff699a1b6360182d3c33964.jpg