uBreakiFix Opens in Shaw; Brand Grows D.C. Footprint

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Brings Affordable Device Repair and Exceptional Customer Service to New Market

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - uBreakiFix is now open in Shaw at 1722 7th St NW. The growing technology repair company specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Shaw is the first store for owner Nick Youngstrom, who joined the uBreakiFix team as a technician in 2013 for the nearby Eastern Market location. Youngstrom is excited to announce his first store opening and plans to open more stores in the future.

"uBreakiFix is trusted in the community because we value honest communication," said Youngstrom. "For us, our bottom line isn't profit, but supporting our community by raising awareness on proper technology care, providing affordable repair options and equipping our community with knowledge about the technology we use everyday."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Shaw is the brand's fourth location in the D.C. area, joining locations in Cleveland Park, Eastern Market and Alexandria.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Shaw community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Shaw is located at 1722 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001 and can be reached at: 202-621-6956. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

