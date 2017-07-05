uBreakiFix Opens in White Plains

Leading Tech Repair Enterprise Expands Westchester Presence with Fourth Area Location in White Plains

WESTCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - uBreakiFix is now open in White Plains at 64 Mamaroneck Avenue The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 310 locations across North America.

This is the brand's fourth location in Westchester, joining locations in Scarsdale, Mt. Kisco and New Rochelle. Seth Berkman is the sole owner of all four Westchester locations and brings an extensive background in technology solutions to the area. Berkman invites the community to a grand opening ribbon cutting with White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach on July 10 at 11 a.m.

"It's very exciting to break into White Plains. We have been trying to find the right location for three years and are so pleased with our newest location," said Berkman. "Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains is a major center for retail, dining and business, and I am pleased to bring uBreakiFix into the mix and increase the brand presence in the Westchester area."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 310 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to White Plains and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix White Plains is located at 64 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10601 and can be reached at: 914-821-5600. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

