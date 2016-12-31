uBreakiFix Opens Milestone 275th Store in Metairie, Louisiana

Leading Technology Repair Brand Expands in Southern Louisiana, Meets 2016 Goal

METAIRIE, LA--(Marketwired - December 31, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens its 275th location in Metairie on Dec. 31 at 3200 Severn Ave. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Metairie is the second location for owner Mike Melito, who also owns uBreakiFix New Orleans. The Metairie location the second of four planned New Orleans locations for Melito and his team, who also plan to open four locations in Baton Rouge.

Melito joined uBreakiFix earlier this year, bringing more than 25 years' experience in the technology sphere. He formerly served as Founder and CEO at Nexstar, Inc., one of the first authorized dealers for Nextel Communications in the South. Melito is passionate about business growth and holds ownership in several start-up technology companies as he is actively committed to the success of tech enterprise.

"Metairie is a strong business community and felt like a perfect fit for our second New Orleans area location," said Melito. "As we continue expanding throughout Southeast Louisiana, we're excited to bring a reliable tech repair option to new and underserved communities."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Metairie is the brand's third location in Louisiana, joining locations in New Orleans and Lafayette.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Metairie community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix closes 2016 with 275 stores across North America, fulfilling its growth goal for the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Metairie is located at 3200 Severn Ave. and can be reached at: (504)-875-4206. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

