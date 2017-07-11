uBreakiFix Opens Richmond Location, Expands Indiana Footprint

Leading Tech Repair Enterprise Attributes Rapid Growth to Affordable Services and Exceptional Customer Experience

RICHMOND, IN--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - uBreakiFix will open in Richmond on July 14 at 3738 National Road East. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 315 locations across North America.

This is the brand's sixth store in Indiana, joining locations in Carmel, Greenwood, Keystone, Noblesville and West Carmel. uBreakiFix Richmond is the first location for owner Scott Moorehead and Director of Operations Robbie Naranjo, who have plans to open a Michigan store on July 21.

"We want to become the go-to tech repair store for the Richmond community," said Naranjo. "It was an easy decision to partner with uBreakiFix. They genuinely care about customer service, and we aim to provide affordable tech repair that can always be relied upon."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Richmond and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Richmond is located at 3738 National Road East, Richmond, IN 47374 and can be reached at: (765) 488-0781. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

