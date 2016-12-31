uBreakiFix Opens Second Kissimmee Location in Poinciana

Leading Technology Repair Brand Grows Through Affordable Device Repair and Customer Service Commitment

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - December 31, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in Poinciana on Dec. 31 at 4634 Pleasant Hill Rd. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 270 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Poinciana is the brand's second location in Kissimmee and the second location for owners Diego and Rhapsodii Lozano, who also own uBreakiFix Kissimmee. The duo plans to open more stores in the near future.

"Customer service is our number one priority," said Diego Lozano. "As Poinciana continues to grow, we want to offer the community the best option for fast and reliable electronic repairs while also delivering the best customer experience."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Poinciana community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Poinciana is located at 4634 Pleasant Hill Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34759 and can be reached at: 407.483.7809. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126261/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg