UBS and Cisco to Host Tech Talk on Cisco's IoT and Applications Strategy

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) will host a conference call with UBS and Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of Cisco's Internet of Things (IoT) and Applications business to discuss the company's vision, strategy, and perspective on our business strategy and product portfolio. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at http://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017

Time: 12:00 pm EDT / 9:00 am PDT

Speakers: Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of Cisco's IoT and Applications business

Participant Dial in:

Toll Free: (800) 670-5957

Toll: (303) 223-4394

Passcode: 21848098

Replay Information (available until 3/24):

Toll Free: (800) 633-8284

Toll: (402) 977-9140

Passcode: 21848098

This event will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

