UC Irvine Divison of Continuing Education Introduces Ninth Annual Gifted and Talented Education Webinar Series

Free Weekly Webinar Series Offered to Teachers, Administrators, and Parents of the Gifted

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education announces the ninth annual "Gifted and Talented Education Webinar Series," which will be held weekly from Feb. 1 through Feb. 22. Led by Gifted and Talented Education leaders, the webinar series addresses recent challenges facing the GATE community while providing parents, teachers, and administration the tools needed to create successful educational programs. For educators who participate in the full series, there will be an option to receive credit.

"With the rapid growth of the GATE community, it is important for educators to implement curriculum and instruction that's effective at developing the talent of a highly able student," said Angela Jeantet, director of education and business programs at UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education. "UCI Continuing Education maximizes the potential of gifted learners by providing them with rich learning experiences from educators who present key concepts in ways that enable them to thrive."

Four leading GATE educators and professionals who have dedicated their life and career to better the educational opportunity for students will host the webinar series. Feature presentations include:

STEM Education: Know the Makers, Know the Methods - (Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4-5 p.m. PST) - Education is more personal than ever. Jeffery Flagg, M.S. Ed., presents methods to create meaningful disciplines for the learning community.

Thinking Like a Disciplinarian - (Wednesday, February 8, from 4-5 p.m. PST) - Kim Dodds Keran, Ed. D., leads this webinar that explores grade level curriculum and concepts through the eyes of an expert in a field of study.

Redefining the Classroom Culture of Teaching and Learning - (Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 4-5 p.m. PST) - Redefine your strategies and learn how to incite curiosity, interest, and emotions from learners at this webinar led by The Bui, M.A. Bui provides resources on how to translate these energies into teachable moments and learning experiences.

Characteristics of Twice Exceptional Children - (Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4-5 p.m. PST) - Lisa Reid, Ed. D., explores the complexity and misunderstood behaviors and disabilities 20 percent of gifted children face. Learn how proper understanding and support maximizes a student's success and confidence.

To receive one quarter unit of credit from UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education, participants must attend all four live webinars (total of four hours) and then submit a three-page reflection paper. The reflection will include a summary of what was learned at each webinar while explaining how the lessons can be incorporated into constructive teaching techniques. Additionally, participants must submit a one- to two-page lesson plan that highlights strategies from a single webinar. The deadline for submission (for credit) is March 20, 2017. Credit will not be given for watching recordings of the webinars.

The UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Gifted and Talented Education Specialized Studies program provides K-12 teachers with the latest strategies for curricular differentiation. Through focused professional development sessions and online courses aligned with the California Association for the Gifted (CAG), the National Association for Gifted Children (NAGC) and state standards for excellence, teachers can grow alongside the evolving GATE community.

Registration is now open. To register for the webinars, visit here. For further information on the webinar series or the credit option, please contact Lisa Hoang at lisa.hoang@uci.edu or (949) 824-9304.

