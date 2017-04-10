UC Merced, National Park Service to Present Shakespeare in Yosemite

Inaugural event brings together nature and the arts to promote environmental stewardship

MERCED, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - In partnership with the National Park Service and the University of Warwick (U.K.), the University of California, Merced, will produce "Shakespeare in Yosemite," featuring local and student actors performing excerpts from classic works of William Shakespeare, as well as writings by naturalist John Muir, set against the dramatic backdrop of Yosemite National Park.

The free performances will take place April 22 and 23 in Yosemite's Lower River and Half Dome Village amphitheaters in Yosemite Valley.

"Shakespeare in Yosemite" brings to life the imaginative worlds of two of the best nature writers in the English language, Shakespeare and Muir, using theatre and music to think about the natural world, and to convey the importance of art and storytelling in the battle to save the environment. The performances coincide with Earth Day on April 22 and Shakespeare's Birthday on April 23. Admission to Yosemite National Park will be free on the weekend of the event, in honor of National Park Week.

The project is co-directed and produced by Shakespeare scholars Katherine Steele Brokaw of UC Merced and Paul Prescott of the University of Warwick (U.K.). The show features longtime John Muir portrayer and scholar Lee Stetson, National Park Service Ranger Shelton Johnson, and actors from UC Merced, Merced College, University of the Pacific, the University of Warwick, Merced Shakespearefest and other Central Valley theatre communities.

"'Shakespeare in Yosemite' reflects the ingenuity of UC Merced's artistic community and the National Park Service," UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland said. "Our partnership with Yosemite National Park is unparalleled -- we conduct research dedicated to natural resource management and environmental education, we have an impressive student Yosemite Leadership Program, and now we are able to showcase the incomparable beauty of Yosemite National Park through our arts program."

The program, which is appropriate for all ages, provides free public education about Shakespeare and Muir while highlighting themes of ecology and sustainability. Printed scripts will be available for the deaf and hard of hearing.

"Shakespeare himself never got to see Yosemite, but pairing his scenes and speeches about nature with the writing of John Muir has shown how well his words address the majesty of that place," Brokaw said. "Bringing the great American tradition of Shakespeare in the Park to Yosemite is the perfect way to celebrate both the vitality of the arts and the beauty of our National Parks."

Seán Hand, dean of the University of Warwick's new graduate school in Roseville, added: "This is a fantastic initiative to make Shakespeare accessible to an international audience, and is a great example of the rich and new partnership opportunities open to us in developing our presence in California."

"Shakespeare in Yosemite" is supported by the National Parks Institute at UC Merced, the UC Merced Office of the Chancellor, the UC Merced Center for the Humanities, the University of Warwick, and Misfit Press.

The free, one-hour performances will take place at 2 and 5:30 p.m. on both April 22 and 23. For more information, please visit: ucmerced.edu/shakespeare.

The weekend of April 22-23 will be very busy in Yosemite National Park. Visitors are encouraged to plan trips in advance and arrive to the park before 9 a.m. Parking areas throughout the park are expected to fill early in the day. Visitor parking will be available at the Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area, located near Yosemite Lodge and Camp 4, and at Half Dome Village. Visitors are encouraged to park and utilize the free park shuttle to get to the Yosemite Valley Village and Visitor Center.

Public transportation is also available via YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) buses, which run multiple times daily and provide visitors with a safe and convenient way to visit the park. Updated travel information is available here.

About UC Merced

UC Merced opened in 2005 as the newest campus in the University of California system and the first American research university built in the 21st century. The campus enjoys a special connection with nearby Yosemite National Park, is on the cutting edge of sustainability in construction and design, and supports highly qualified first-generation and underserved students from the San Joaquin Valley and throughout California. The Merced 2020 Project, a $1.3 billion public-private partnership that is unprecedented in higher education, will nearly double the physical capacity of the campus and support enrollment growth to 10,000 students.

About Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park celebrated its 125th Anniversary in 2015 and in 2016 celebrated its Centennial Anniversary with the National Park Service. The park welcomes over four million visitors from all over the world each year and serves as a strong economic engine for the region and local communities. Yosemite National Park generates $535 million in economic benefit to the local region and directly supports 6,261 jobs. The park is home to Yosemite Falls, the tallest waterfall in North America, iconic rock formations such as Half Dome and El Capitan, approximately 90 different mammal species, and over 1,500 plant species.

