UCHealth redefines future of health care by setting new standards of patient experience and innovation

AURORA, CO--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - At UCHealth, we do things differently. We don't just treat a person's illness or injury; we care for the whole person, and we are committed to making the complex and complicated health care environment as simple and convenient as possible.

After 18 months of research, exploring exactly what patients would like to experience from their providers, UCHealth is announcing a renewed effort that focuses less on the traditional way of providing health care and more on a modern, personalized experience.

UCHealth's hospitals and clinics are already ranked among the state's and nation's best for outcomes, quality and safety, and excellence continues to be our top priority. But, our research shows patients want more than just the best clinical outcomes. They want people-centric care, ease and innovation -- customer services that will dramatically change how UCHealth provides care to patients and their families.

"Health care remains a step behind many other industries when it comes to putting people -- our patients -- first. We must adapt and innovate to improve this experience," said UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth Concordia. "Anyone can shop online, message with customer service representatives, compare goods with other stores, and pay for those products at 1 a.m., all from the comfort of their homes. Health care must innovate to match these expectations and improve the experience of our patients and their families."

Initial services UCHealth is launching to provide better service include:

Virtual visits

Online scheduling

A new, patient-centered website

A new mobile app with numerous convenience features

A partnership with Uber to provide easier transportation

More transparency of medical record information through OpenNotes

Additional health information and inspirational patient stories online

"We are committed to redefining service and experience for those we serve," said UCHealth Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Manny Rodriguez. "This won't happen overnight. But we're making a promise to our patients, communities and employees that we are working to improve their experience. We will improve every step of the process, from making it easier to find a provider and schedule an appointment to providing new ways for patients to get to one of our facilities and keep track of their health information."

The new UCHealth app, launching in early February, will give patients the ability to refill prescriptions, communicate with providers, see their electronic medical record information, and schedule appointments, all from a mobile device. The app also will provide health news, healthy recipes and exercises, and inspirational patient stories.

UCHealth's focus on personalized service and convenience also will promote a holistic approach, helping patients stay healthy, not just healing them when they are sick or injured.

"Providing excellent health care and outcomes is a requirement. But it's not enough," said Dr. Bill Neff, UCHealth chief medical officer. "Patients want and deserve to be cared for as individuals, with similar conveniences as they experience in hospitality and retail stores -- both in person and online."

The new UCHealth website launched on Feb. 1, the mobile app will launch shortly thereafter, and UCHealth's partnership with Uber will begin this spring. OpenNotes is available for patients now, and virtual visits will be expanded this summer. Signs outside clinics and hospitals will gradually be replaced throughout 2017.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth combines Memorial Hospital, Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Medical Group, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital into an organization dedicated to health and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 100 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.