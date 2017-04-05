UCI Division of Continuing Education Appoints Professor Charles Smith as New Associate Dean

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has announced the appointment of Professor Charles (Tony) Smith, Ph.D., J.D., as the Division's new associate dean. Smith replaces Jane Welgan, who served in the role for over 30 years. As a key member of the executive management team, Smith will lead the efforts of all of the academic planning units and strategic support units.

"UCI invests great time and care in selection of its executive management staff. We hired Professor Smith after a nationwide search for the ideal candidate to fill this essential role on DCE's senior management team," said Gary W. Matkin, Ph.D., dean of Continuing Education, Distance Learning and Summer Session. "His academic experience combined with his legal and management background will help DCE chart its future as an integrated part of UCI."

A full professor in the UCI School of Social Sciences, his distinguished 10-year academic career includes the publication of four books -- with four more on the way -- covering such subjects as gerrymandering, war crimes and human trafficking. Smith also has served important roles with the Academic Senate, including chair of the Council on Educational Policy (CEP). Under his leadership, the Council conducted an overhaul and complete reboot of the academic integrity process and program, revised several categories of classes in the general education requirements, and implemented dramatic expansion of/created protocols for online course offerings.

Smith received his Ph.D. in political science from UC San Diego, a J.D. from the University of Florida, a master's degree in political science from Utah State, and his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Before entering the academic field, Smith began his career in law, practicing for nearly 20 years and serving as managing partner for his own law firm.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at DCE. I have admired their dedication to the mission of lifelong learning since I arrived at UCI, and I look forward to being a part of this great organization," said Smith. "This is an exciting opportunity to join the frontier efforts of DCE as higher education evolves in a changing world. I am thrilled about joining this dedicated group of entrepreneurial educators to further the mission of the DCE and the University."

Smith will retain his faculty standing with the School of Social Sciences, a status which will contribute greatly to DCE's continuing efforts to best serve the UCI campus and its students.

