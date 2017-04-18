UCLA Extension receives $100,000 Scholarship Endowment as part of Chancellor's Centennial Scholars Match

UCLA Chancellor adds $150 million to endowed scholarship support during the university's Centennial Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The Jasha and Maurice Salter Centennial Scholars gift of $100,000 was recently announced by UCLA Extension, the continuing education division of UCLA.

The endowment is part of the UCLA Chancellor's Centennial Scholars Match aimed at adding $150 million to undergraduate scholarships with a goal to inspire others to donate to help fulfill the university's mission of education, research, and service. Gifts for these scholarships, which are to be awarded chiefly on the basis of financial need, are matched at 50 percent.

"Extension offers huge opportunities for students to earn certificates and training in an accelerated time frame versus four-year degrees," said Maurice Salter. "Our family's overall philosophy is to advance philanthropy as way for us to demonstrate our appreciation for the educational opportunities UCLA has provided to us, and to support the campus as a key resource in Los Angeles."

UCLA Extension students will receive the first Jasha and Maurice Salter Centennial Scholars Endowed Scholarships in the 2020-2021 academic year.

"I want to personally thank Jasha and Maurice Salter for this endowment," said Wayne Smutz, Dean of Continuing Education and UCLA Extension. "Their generosity will allow UCLA Extension to provide students in financial need with the resources to access education that would have otherwise been out of reach."

UCLA Extension serves nearly 40,000 students annually by offering college credit courses, professional certificates, and enrichment programs at centers in Westwood, Woodland Hills, Downtown Los Angeles, and online. This year, UCLA Extension kicks-off its centennial celebration, (1917-2017), as one of the largest continuing education schools of lifetime learning in the nation.

