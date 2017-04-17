UCMAS Math Wizards Compete to Solve Arithmetic Problems Faster than a Calculator

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - UCMAS Mental Math, the provider of the leading North American educational program in Abacus and Mental Math for children, has announced its 12th National UCMAS Abacus and Mental Math Competition which will be held on May 21st., 2017 followed by an Awards Ceremony on May 28th., 2017 (see details below).

Over 4,500 UCMAS Mental Math students aged 4 to 13 will be participating in the competition, the largest competition of its kind in North America. UCMAS students will have eight minutes to solve as many as 100-200 math questions depending on the students' level, using only an abacus or mental math. The math questions include arithmetic calculations that require students to tabulate at a rate faster than using a calculator.

"The competitive spirit challenges our UCMAS students as they demonstrate the skills they have mastered in the UCMAS program not only in mental math, but also in problem-solving, memory and focus", said Megha Karia, CEO of UCMAS Canada. "We are very proud of our students' achievements and the way they embody the spirit of UCMAS: To inspire. To excel. To succeed. The results speak for themselves through the children's mental acuity, academic improvement and above all, confidence".

Top achievers from the competition will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on May 28th., 2017, with awards presented to the champions and finalists. With an expected audience of 7,000 parents and friends, dignitaries will be on hand at the Awards Ceremony to celebrate the students' accomplishments. The top champions at the competition in Canada will be invited to participate at the International UCMAS Competition that will take place later this year.

THE MEDIA IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE FOLLOWING EVENTS:

Competition - Examination Day: Sunday, May 21st., 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm (4 exam sessions) Hersheys Centre 550 Rose Cherry Place, Mississauga, ON L4Z 4B6 Competition - Awards Ceremony: Sunday, May 28th., 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Pearson Convention Centre 2638 Steeles Ave. (E), Brampton, ON L6T 4L7

Media Opportunities:

Capture the enthusiasm of student achievements

Interview opportunities with UCMAS Canada executives, UCMAS Centre owners and directors, UCMAS students and parents at both the exam hall and award ceremony

Photo and video opportunities of the students (4-13 yrs. old) writing the 8-minute abacus and mental math exam and receiving awards and trophies

Photos and interviews with VIPs and Local dignitaries

About UCMAS Canada Inc.:

UCMAS Canada Inc. offers UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System) Mental Math program for children aged 4 to 13 through 70 centres located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. UCMAS is the leading provider of Mental Math and Abacus education in North America. Established in Canada in 2004, it was pioneered in 1993 in Asia and has since grown to 5,500 centres worldwide in countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Spain, Australia, India, China and Malaysia. The UCMAS program helps boost brainpower by teaching kids to perform mental math using the abacus in a way that children find engaging and instructive. Described as "Mental Aerobics", the UCMAS program improves the child's focus, creativity and memory, leads to proficiency in math and enhances overall academic achievement. For more information visit www.ucmas.ca.