SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced that UC Santa Cruz is deploying its EV ARC™ solar charging station product to provide EV charging for campus fleet vehicles today. The deployment of EV ARC™ products takes place in minutes and the units are available to charge EVs immediately.

UC Santa Cruz fleet services was in search of new technologies that allow the campus fleet to be powered by sustainably produced energy sources in an effort to take the fleet into the 21st century. With the deployment of the EV ARC™ product, they have done exactly that.

"We are proud to add UC Santa Cruz to the growing list of California Universities which have selected the product because of its inherent environmental and ease-of-deployment benefits and because of the energy security it offers," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "The University of California is helping to ensure a sustainable future with their choice of electric vehicles and our solar-powered EV charging products. We are delighted to have them as customers."

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, there are over 7000 colleges and universities and a further 110,000 public schools in the US today. As the rate of EV adoption continues to accelerate Envision believes these institutions will equally accelerate their charging infrastructure deployments. EV ARC™ is the market's only rapidly deployed EV charging solution that doubles a source of emergency power during a blackout and gets all of its electricity from the sun.

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and generates enough clean, solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ which causes the array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night and to provide emergency power during grid failure. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities, and other highly talented, mission-driven team members.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (866) 746-0514.

