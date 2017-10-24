Udemy Introduces New Brand Identity and Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, has unveiled a new brand identity and logo. Millions of students and instructors from over 190 countries are learning new skills and creating better lives for themselves on Udemy. The new brand offers a richer articulation of the company's mission and vision, and uses a broad spectrum of vibrant colors to reflect the diverse backgrounds and goals of the Udemy community.

New logo and color palette

The most prominent part of the new brand identity is Udemy's new logo, which represents the motion and flow of a person's life and learning. It also tells the story of a seeker and a sharer working together to achieve their goals and create better lives for themselves; "be able," the new tagline, is meant to capture that transformation through learning. The updated brand identity features 10 new colors in a wide range of hues named after cities around the world to reflect the diversity of Udemy's courses and community.

"We believe that learning is the bridge between who you are today and who you want to become, whether that's in your personal or professional life. By connecting avid learners with expert instructors around the world, we hope to create a world where a learner can always find the right teacher," said Dinesh Thiru, SVP Marketing for Udemy. "Millions of people around the globe are creating and learning in over 60 languages on our platform. We're thrilled to introduce a brand identity that reflects their diversity and enthusiasm."

Udemy also rearticulated its mission: to improve lives through learning.

About Udemy

Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 17 million students learn from an extensive library of 55,000 courses taught by expert instructors in over 60 different languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to host and distribute their own content in one central place. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Ireland and Turkey.