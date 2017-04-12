TAIPEI, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - UFC GYM® today announced an exclusive partnership with Life Wellness International Development to open 10 locations throughout Taiwan. The country's first signature UFC GYM will be in Taipei and is scheduled for its grand opening in June. Located at B1, No. 27, An-Ho Road, Section 1, this 35,000-square foot signature gym will mark the commencement of a partnership that joins recent UFC GYM expansion announcements pan-regionally across Asia.

"We're thrilled to launch this landmark partnership with Life Wellness to expand UFC GYM's global footprint throughout Taiwan," UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. "Taiwanese are now focusing on their health more than ever and UFC GYM is a perfect fit to help Taiwan's fitness enthusiasts TRAIN DIFFERENT®, while striving to achieve their individual goals."

As a company established in 2016, Life Wellness International Development is an ambitious firm operated by several passionate enterprising founders. With strong business relationships throughout the country, Life Wellness is committed to becoming Taiwan's leading fitness brand.

"Combat sports transform people from within," Life Wellness International Development Chief Executive Officer Hank Wu said. "Sports and competition strengthen your mind, body and soul. I'm a firm believer that incorporating various martial arts disciplines should be standard practice among fitness activities. Life Wellness and UFC GYM are proud to embark on this partnership to bring this unique form of fitness training to the citizens of Taiwan, while creating a positive environment. Taiwanese people are known to be some of the friendliest and most hospitable people in the world. They deserve better -- they deserve UFC GYM."

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Philippines, South America, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

"UFC has a tremendous fan base across Asia and we're excited that UFC GYM will bring its unique training methods to this market," UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content Joe Carr said. "UFC GYM is a perfect brand extension of our organization that helps introduce the sport and values of mixed martial arts to audiences of all ages."

Offering a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming, UFC GYM creates training programs to fit all ages and fitness levels. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

Membership includes unlimited access to UFC's world-famous Octagon® and signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), TRX®, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, women's self-defense, as well as popular group fitness classes.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit www.ufcgym.com/franchising.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world leader in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands, the UFC GYM brand gives UFC enthusiasts and fitness seekers of all ages the opportunity to practice the training techniques of famed UFC athletes. Offering a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM creates something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the world of mixed martial arts and fitness, UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach has developed an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine, aiming to continue revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM at www.facebook.com/ufcgym, follow at www.twitter.com/ufcgym and www.instagram.com/ufcgym or subscribe at www.youtube.com/UFCgym.

About New Evolution Ventures® (NeV)

Based in Northern California, New Evolution Ventures® (NeV) has a two-decade plus record of success in delivering superior returns on investment, specializing in the acquisition, development and operations management of both domestic and international fitness endeavors. Founded in 2008 by Mark Mastrov, Jim Rowley and Mike Feeney and following a strategic partnership with Vision Capital in 2011, the current team of NeV professionals is setting industry-wide standards one brand at a time. Operations have spanned over 20 countries worldwide and included hundreds of facilities. Our team's industry experience has positioned NeV as a global leader in its field, expanding and reinventing the vision of fitness. For more information, visit www.nev.com.

About Life Wellness International Development

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Life Wellness International Development aims to become a leading industry pioneer with health and wellness, holding fast to its mission of providing the highest quality service to fitness enthusiasts of all ages. With advanced experience and in-depth fitness resources throughout Taiwan, Life Wellness is dedicated to providing programs and classes of all levels that contain incomparable concepts of fitness while being both affordable and easily accessible.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 152 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.