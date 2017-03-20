UIT Funds Introduces UIT Alternative Health Fund

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) -

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. ("FAMI"), announced today it has launched a new investment solution that offers investors an opportunity to invest in the health sciences and health and wellness sectors, including the burgeoning Canadian cannabis sector. FAMI has created the UIT Alternative Health Fund (the "Fund") and will act as portfolio adviser to the Fund.

The Fund will invest in a portfolio of securities listed on North American exchanges that have a business strategy focused on new and alternative health and wellness related themes that are growing in acceptance and importance in North America. This includes pharmaceutical companies; nutritional vitamins and supplement companies, health and wellness service providers; businesses engaged in providing diet and weight loss programs; alternative healthcare service providers; Canadian licensed producers of marijuana and related service providers; as well as companies involved in the processing, marketing and distribution of organic food and beverage products.

Effective today, the name of UIT Global REIT Fund is changed to UIT Alternative Health Fund and the fund type, investment objective and strategies of the Fund were modified in order to reflect the investment approach of FAMI.

The fund type is changed from Global Equity to North American Equity. The investment objective of the Fund is changed to the following: The objective of the UIT Alternative Health Fund is to achieve growth and to preserve capital by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in nutrition, nutraceuticals and new forms of medicines and pharmaceutical solutions.

The risk rating for the Fund changed from "medium" to "high". This is a result of the change to the investment objective and fund category.

About UIT Funds

UIT Funds offer unique investment themes for Canadian investors. UIT Funds are defined portfolios of securities designed to meet a stated investment objective. Currently, UIT Fund portfolios include UIT Energy Producers Class and UIT Gold Developers & Producers Class, each of which is a class of shares of UIT Fund Corporation, and now includes UIT Alternative Health Fund, a mutual fund trust established under the laws of Ontario.

