UK Globalstar Reseller Global Telesat Communications Celebrates Milestone of 10,000 SPOT Satellite Devices Sold

AVENTURA, FL--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) -

Highlights:

Leading UK satellite solutions provider Global Telesat Communications (GTC) marks having sold 10,000 Globalstar SPOT satellite devices including SPOT Gen3 satellite messengers and SPOT Trace tracking devices

Pocket-sized, rugged and affordable SPOT satellite messengers have to date been used to assist in almost 5,000 rescues worldwide

Growing SPOT customer base includes consumers, commercial and enterprise users and government agencies

Global Telesat Communications (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbital Tracking Corp. ( OTCQB : TRKK), announced today it has achieved the milestone of selling 10,000 SPOT devices. SPOT LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar Inc., is the leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies.

GTC's customer base for SPOT spans both consumer and B2B markets including adventurers, security firms, maritime operations specialists, sporting event organisers, professional remote workers and other business travellers. Contracts for SPOT devices have also been awarded to GTC by government and commercial organisations including the deployment of more than 700 SPOT Gen3's by the UK Forestry Commission in early 2016. The Forestry Commission uses SPOT Gen3 to improve the safety of staff working in areas with unreliable mobile phone and radio communications. The agency chose SPOT Gen3 because of its small size and ease-of-use as well as its long battery life and affordability.

In an emergency situation, lone workers can press a single SOS button on the SPOT Gen3 to alert emergency services via the GEOS International Emergency Response Coordination Centre (IERCC). SPOT Gen3's tracking feature can also help first responders and colleagues to locate forestry staff even if they are unable to press the emergency button during the incident. SPOT Gen3 can be pre-configured to send location data to a central operations co-ordinator every 2.5, 5, 10, 30 or 60 minutes.

"Today's milestone is GTC's latest achievement in our successful five-year partnership with Globalstar," says David Phipps, Managing Director, GTC. "SPOT satellite messengers provide users with an easy-to-use, affordable and very reliable line of communication with friends, family, colleagues and emergency assistance on any adventure from sailing to hiking, and from skiing to paragliding. Beyond outdoor adventurers, we also sell many SPOT messengers to enterprises seeking solutions for use by remote and lone workers, enabling them to benefit from a reliable, mission-critical communications lifeline."

"Additionally, SPOT Trace provides users with economical asset tracking capability, and helps prevent unauthorised asset usage and theft," Phipps added.

Gary King, Globalstar EMEA Sales Manager for SPOT, commented: "The environments and applications in which people use SPOT devices continue to grow in both number and diversity."

"Furthermore, SPOT is gaining popularity in multiple regions. We congratulate GTC for its ongoing success in helping businesses and individuals in locations around the globe benefit from SPOT, enabling users to stay in touch, whatever the location," King added.

Since initial launch in 2007, Globalstar's family of SPOT GPS satellite messengers have helped to assist in almost 5,000 rescues worldwide, many of which have been life-saving. On average, SPOT is used to initiate two rescues a day worldwide.

SPOT Gen3 launched in EMEA in November 2013. The innovative and handy SPOT App was also introduced, allowing users to view their SPOT messages, show their track points and monitor their assets via their iOS and Android smartphone or tablet.

About SPOT LLC

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational use. SPOT Global Phone uses the Globalstar network to transmit two-way voice and data communications. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar network to transmit text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact completely independent of cellular coverage, having initiated almost 5,000 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com. Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

About Global Telesat Communications Ltd.

Global Telesat Communications Ltd (GTC), a subsidiary of Orbital Tracking Corp. ( OTCQB : TRKK), is a supplier of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite. GTC provides equipment and airtime for use on all the major satellite networks including Globalstar, Inmarsat, Iridium and Thuraya allowing users in remote locations to make phone calls, connect to the internet and track assets or personnel anywhere in the world. For more information regarding GTC, please visit www.globaltelesat.co.uk.

About Orbital Tracking Corp.

Orbital Tracking Corp. provides satellite based tracking, services as well as mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite to the commercial and government users. Orbital specializes in services related to the Globalstar satellite constellation, including ground station construction, simplex tracking services and satellite telecommunications voice airtime. Orbital operates various e-commerce retail and tracking portals where users around the world can purchase satellite hardware and track assets in real-time on mobile devices or PCs. For more information regarding Orbital, please visit www.OrbitalTracking.com.

