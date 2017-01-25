UltiSat Awarded COMSATCOM Task Order to Supply Ku-band Managed Network Services

GAITHERSBURG, MD--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - UltiSat, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end managed satellite network solutions, announced that the Defense Forensic Science Center (DFSC) recently awarded a COMSATCOM subscription services task order for UltiSat to provide Ku bandwidth capacity with coverage of the United States Central Command (CENTOM) Area of Responsibility, teleport services, Network Operations Center (NOC) support, help desk support, and technical field service support. This task order falls under the Future COMSATCOM Services Acquisition (FCSA) Schedule 70 contract vehicle.

UltiSat has extensive experience and a proven track record for supporting U.S. Government and federal agencies as a trusted partner of secure, reliable managed network solutions. Services provided by UltiSat will support the United States Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory (USACIL), the only full service forensic laboratory in the Department of Defense (DoD), delivering traditional, reach-back and expeditionary forensic services and site exploitation for criminal investigations within DoD and supporting joint force commanders and warfighters.

"We are committed to providing quality, high-availability communication infrastructure to help facilitate the DFSC mission of supporting criminal investigations to help prevent future events in deployed, hostile environments," said Steve Roth, UltiSat's Program Director.

About UltiSat:

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, UltiSat provides a wide range of satellite communications products, services, and infrastructure incorporating Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), airborne ISR/COTM, teleport, and mobile satellite services for mission-critical applications. UltiSat delivers high-value solutions to end users in some of the most remote and harsh locations in over 130 countries around the globe. With customer networks that vary from a few sites to hundreds of locations, UltiSat's technical expertise and technology-agnostic approach ensures that our customers get the best fit/best value solutions. UltiSat customers include U.S. and foreign government agencies, government contractors, NGOs, public and private enterprises, and telcos. For more information, visit www.ultisat.com.