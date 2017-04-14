UltiSat Awarded CTC Task Order to Provide Satellite Bandwidth for Space and Test Training Range (STTR) Commercial Satellite Communications (COMSATCOM) Support

GAITHERSBURG, MD--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - UltiSat, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end managed satellite network solutions, announced that Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO) recently awarded a COMSATCOM Transponded Capacity (CTC) task order to UltiSat to provide C-band and Ku-band bandwidth capacity to the United States Air Force (USAF). Services provided will support satellite communications training and signal testing.

UltiSat has extensive experience and a proven track record for supporting U.S. Government and federal agencies as a trusted partner of secure, reliable managed network solutions. UltiSat will provide bandwidth needed in order to support the USAF Space Test and Training Range (STTR) for focused training activities. This task order falls under the Future COMSATCOM Services Acquisition (FCSA) Schedule 70 contract vehicle.

UltiSat's Program Director Steve Roth said: "UltiSat is excited to partner with the STTR to provide space segment capacity to support their training surge event. This will enable USAF units to enhance their ability to diagnose and respond to interference events resulting in a more robust communications capability for our warfighters."

About UltiSat:

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, UltiSat provides a wide range of satellite communications products, services, and infrastructure incorporating Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), airborne ISR/COTM, teleport, and mobile satellite services for mission-critical applications. UltiSat delivers high-value solutions to end users in some of the most remote and harsh locations in over 135 countries on 7 continents around the globe. With customer networks that vary from a few sites to hundreds of locations, UltiSat's technical expertise and technology-agnostic approach ensures that our customers get the best-fit/best-value solutions. UltiSat customers include U.S. and foreign government agencies, government contractors, NGOs and multinational enterprises. For more information, visit www.ultisat.com.

