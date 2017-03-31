Ultrack Systems Inc., (MJLB), will be attending the EXPOCAM 2017 Show

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Ultrack Systems Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJLB) will be an exhibitor at the April 20-22 EXPOCAM 2017 show, located in Place Bonaventure, Montreal, Quebec, which offers more than 200,000 square feet of exhibit space

EXPOCAM 2017 is the meeting place for Canada's trucking industry where new products, ideas, solutions, trucks, equipment and technology are displayed by over 3,000 exhibitors. Reasons for the exhibition at the show include demonstrating new products or services, meeting buyers face to face, improving industry knowledge by speaking with product experts, advancing your sales cycle, generating leads and building relationships.

For further information on EXPOCAM 2017 please visit their website at www.expocam.ca

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., (www.ultrack.ca), is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc. is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and many other service driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service.

