Ultrack Systems Inc. now offers the U-4000 3/4G solar powered 720p security camera

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Ultrack Systems Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJLB) is proud to announce our new product, the U-4000 3/4G solar powered 720p security camera. This security camera is completely self-contained and provides full coverage at all times. This camera requires no external power supply or Internet. If WiFi is available it will automatically switch thus saving money on airtime charges.

Key Features of the product are:

1. H.264, Solar Power camera; 1Megapixel. 720P.

2. Star-light night vision IR distance 100M. Lens 8 mm.

3. Wi-Fi/802.11/b/g/n, PC CMS to control multi-cameras.

4. Motion detection, email alert, FTP upload.

5. iPhone, 3G phone, Smartphone supported.

6. Multi-language, Firefox, Safari, Google browser.

7. Built-in IR Cut,No Color Cast.

8. P2P, PNP: Plug&play, Support QR code scanning to view on iPhone and Android Mobile devices.

9. Rechargeable batteries (12V 2.4A): provide 2 days working power without any solar power.

10. No need to connect a power adaptor, not only for security, but also energy saving.

11. When ambient temperature is higher than 33°C, the battery can work continuously.

12. Supports 3G/4G.

See it on display at the Expocam Truck Show, (www.expocam.ca) in Montreal from April 20-22, 2017.

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., (www.ultrack.ca), is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc. is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and many other service driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.