Ultrack Systems Inc. provides an update from the Canadian Trucking Show in Montreal

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Ultrack Systems Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJLB) is extremely pleased with the quality of contacts made during the Canadian Trucking Show in Montreal. The three-day show was well organized and had a steady stream of people.

Our E-Log or Driver Log system attracted a lot of attention from potential customers, hopefully leading to increased revenues in the near future. Several relationships were identified that will also lead to the development of a proprietary software that can cause tremendous advancements in our industry.

We are planning on attending the Atlantic Trucking Show June 9th and 10th in Moncton, NB at the Moncton Coliseum. Further details about the show will be released in the coming weeks.

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc. (http://www.ultrack.ca) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc. is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and many other service driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.