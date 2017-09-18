Umbra Applied Technolgies Begins Taking Hygieia Pre-Orders

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group ( OTC : UATG)

UAT Group announced today that it has begun taking preorders for its antimicrobial sock line in advance of its release early next month. Additional products for its antimicrobial line Hygieia are also being planned.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra stated, "The response to Hygieia has surprised all of us at the company and on project. We have increased our original order size by 25% in an effort to accommodate consumer interest and will be watching the pre-order launch closely to determine the next shipment size and timeline."

Potential customers can pre-order their socks by visiting the company's e-commerce website https://hygieiasport.com/ or the Hygieia product page (http://www.hygieiatech.com/) under the Umbra Applied Technologies corporate website. In a few weeks customers will begin receiving the most advanced sock ever made. The company will prioritize all pre-orders over organic traffic. The company expects to take delivery of the first shipment of Hygieia socks on the 29th of September with Delivery to consumers beginning on October 15th to ensure strict quality and inventory control.

Umbra further added, "Initial beta-testers provided us with very valuable feedback and we look forward to incorporating their suggestions as well as the suggestions of our customers into Hygieia HP, our high-performance sock for truly demanding athlete's due in the coming months. The continued launch of the Hygieia product line-up will continue through next year incorporating Hygieia line of bedding for adults, children and infants, Hygieia Tactical, Hygieia Medical and a few other surprises I will announce in the coming months."

The company also indicated the line of women's socks is due to be released in the coming weeks and will offer a variety of colors.

