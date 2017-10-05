Umbrellux Covers DAO Deficiency So You Can Have More Wine With Your Cheese

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Headaches, hives and watery eyes may lead you to believe you're having an allergic reaction, but a misdiagnosis could inflame the real problem. In fact, what you may think is a food allergy might actually be an intolerance brought on by your own body's DAO enzyme deficiency in response to some of your favorite foods. Taking a DAO enzyme such as Umbrellux DAO before eating certain foods high in histamine can help.

"Most of us have heard of lactose intolerance, but few people have heard of histamine intolerance," said Sherry Torkos, holistic pharmacist and author of more than a dozen books on natural health and healing. "The primary cause of histamine intolerance is a DAO enzyme deficiency that prevents your body from properly breaking down popular indulgent foods like beer, wine, cheese and chocolate."

Histamine is a chemical that plays a crucial role with the immune system and is produced by the body but also found in certain foods. Histamine intolerance occurs if you're unable to breakdown histamine properly, therefore leading to excess amounts of this chemical in your body. If you are experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, flushing, hives, watery eyes, nausea or fatigue, you could be dealing with a histamine intolerance or DAO deficiency.

"Food intolerances originate in the digestive system, and occur when your body can't properly break down a component of a food either due to an enzyme deficiency, sensitivity or reaction to a component of a food, such as gluten and lactose," said Torkos. "Histamine isn't the bad guy, however, it's actually needed in the right amounts to create stomach acid to breakdown food properly in the gut. However, over time, high histamine levels can lead to chronic health conditions that could be lifelong issues."

The main enzyme in the gut that breaks down histamine is diamine oxidase, otherwise known as DAO. Torkos says if you have histamine intolerance this means you likely have low levels of DAO, resulting in a DAO deficiency. Processed foods contain a higher amount of histamine, causing many people who eat a typical American diet to be at risk of DAO deficiency as they lack the supply of DAO their body needs to keep high histamine levels balanced.

Torkos says that taking a DAO enzyme supplement can dramatically improve your symptoms and may allow you to eat meals that are rich in histamine -- typically found in processed prepackaged foods and fermented foods such as wine, beer, processed and smoked meat and aged cheese. This is similar to the way that a person with a lactose intolerance can eat dairy if they take a lactase supplement first.

Umbrellux DAO is the only food-grade DAO enzyme currently licensed and sold in the United States outside of doctors' offices. It also contains vitamin C (abscorbic acid), which is required for DAO activity. It is recommended to take Umbrellux DAO 15-20 minutes before a meal, or as directed by your doctor. It may be taken daily to maintain long-term balance of DAO in your body.