UNDER ARMOUR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Under Armour, Inc. - (UA, UAA)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Under Armour, Inc. ( NYSE : UA) ( NYSE : UAA), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 21, 2016 and January 30, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Under Armour and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 10, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Under Armour and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that Under Armour's revenue and profit margins would not be able to withstand the heavy promotions, high inventory levels and ripple effects of numerous department store closures and the bankruptcy of one of its large retailers.

On January 31, 2017, Under Armour released weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016, and the poor results were in fact tied to market factors such as department store closings. On this news, the price of Under Armour's shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.