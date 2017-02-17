Undertone and Cycle Announce Strategic Partnership Bringing Premium, Engaging Branded Content and Impactful Social Inventory to Undertone Clients

Cycle's premium inventory and exclusive representation of top influencers delivers scale that complements Undertone's high-impact, cross-screen advertising solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Cycle​, the media company that continuously celebrates culture, and Undertone​, a division of Perion Network Ltd. ( NASDAQ : PERI), and a leader in engaging digital advertising experiences for brands, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership enabling Undertone to represent Cycle's branded content and social inventory to its prospective and current clients. In practice, the partnership will expand Undertone's suite of offerings to include Cycle's inventory and native ad offerings, as well as integrations into the media company's multiple ongoing video series.

"Undertone delivers the most innovative, impactful and engaging creative across all digital formats and channels. Cycle shares our core values of leading with quality creative, powered by data, to bring brands and consumers together in authentic ways that drive results," said Eric Franchi, Co-Founder and SVP of Business Development, Undertone. "Cycle has proven to be an incredibly fast-growing, premium, culturally-relevant media company with real scale. As they continue to set the bar for branded content, it makes perfect sense for our companies to collaborate. In a world where ​media is being redefined as it's consumed in a​ social and mobile way, ​our brands and agencies demand the best. This partnership with Cycle secures them access to the best-of-breed at preferred rates via upfront long-term deals."

Today, Cycle delivers over 200 million content views each month across its owned channels and over 3 billion-per month through its network of influencer, athlete and entertainer talent, all through authentic, culturally-relevant content. The vast majority of Cycle's views come from the under-34 demographic, ensuring Undertone clients engage millennial audiences with content created by and for millennials on the channels across which their consumption continues to surge.

"Cycle's analytics and editorial teams work incredibly hard to produce the most engaging content online. It's humbling when a top media sales organization like Undertone, with a shared focus on quality creative and data, wants to align with the awesome content our talented team delivers each day," said Jason Stein, Founder and CEO, Cycle. "While Cycle is a relatively new media property, it's clear that the market values our highly engaged audience. We know that the premium inventory and social distribution that Undertone is able to offer to their customers through this partnership will lead to continued mutual success."

About Cycle:

Cycle is a media company that continuously celebrates culture. Cycle creates and distributes premium, authentic content a​cross its own network of channels and via collaborations with over 2,000 exclusively managed professional athletes, entertainers, and social influencers. Cycle's content reaches over 200M views per m​onth, while its talent network reaches an additional 3B. Cycle works with brands and media agencies to evolve the traditional publisher model by delivering premium content and authentic talent endorsement as working media. Partners only pay for guaranteed, targeted reach, with production and talent offered as added value.

About Undertone:

Undertone connects brands to consumers with engaging creative that works. Undertone is leader in high quality, cross-screen digital brand advertising at scale. We build proprietary, cutting-edge solutions for the world's leading brands, that break through the clutter and truly stand out to create digital experiences that drive business results. Our innovative, award-winning digital ad formats, coupled with beautifully-crafted creative from our in-house studio, engage consumers through traditional and programmatic methods on top mobile and desktop properties. Learn more at ​www.undertone.com​.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers high-quality advertising solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing outstanding execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information about Perion may be found at http://www.perion.com, and follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.