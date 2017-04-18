Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to Offer Half Day Workshop on Additive Manufacturing During The QUALITY Show

Quality Magazine Launches Student Essay Contest on "Made in the USA"

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - The QUALITY Show is pleased to announce that Underwriters Laboratories (UL) will be offering a half day workshop on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL immediately preceding the opening of the trade show. The QUALITY Show is the only tradeshow focused exclusively on quality manufacturing and will offer engineers and managers responsible for quality in the manufacturing process two high-profile keynotes and an interactive tradeshow floor with dozens of education sessions and networking opportunities. The trade show will open on Tuesday, October 24 at 1:00 pm following the UL Workshop and will run through Thursday, October 26.

Instructional topics during the Workshop will focus on UL's Additive Manufacturing training program and will address product safety issues; design validation factors; creating an assessment strategy; and quality and safety assessment of material suppliers. The cost to attend the Workshop is $400, which includes access to The QUALITY Show, and attendees to the workshop will receive a certificate of completion. Click here for registration.

"We are pleased to be partnering with UL to offer this important workshop which will provide our attendees with details on how to ensure conformance of parts manufactured using AM technologies while highlighting the different quality assurance and supplier assessment strategies," said Darrell Dal Pozzo, Group Publisher of Quality Magazine. "In addition we are excited to announce the 'Made in the USA' Student Essay Competition which will give tomorrow's manufacturing and engineering leaders the opportunity to exhibit innovative thinking on the issues that will shape their future."

In the first QUALITY Show Student Essay Competition a panel from Quality Magazine editorial staff will select one high school and one college student essay to be published in an upcoming Quality Magazine issue following the event, the Quality Magazine website (qualitymag.com) and The QUALITY Show website (qualityshow.com). The winners will be announced at The QUALITY Show on Thursday, October 26 following the Keynote presentation. Additionally, each winner will be awarded $500 to put towards continuing their education.

The essay topic should address what Americans and corporations can do to regain our competitive quality advantage in manufacturing and service operations. "Made in the USA" was considered to be the best in the world until the mid-1970s. America started to lose its competitive advantage in manufacturing to global competition due to poor quality, which led to higher cost of producing in America, and outsourcing of manufacturing, customer service, and product design. American share of the global manufacturing decreased over years. American manufacturing jobs were lost, and the national debt increased dramatically.

Students who submit an essay must currently be enrolled in high school or undergraduate program, respectively. Essays must be emailed in a Word.doc to johnsonk@bnpmedia.com no later than August 31, 2017.

The QUALITY Show 2017 will be held Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The QUALITY Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com