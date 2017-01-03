Uneeqo Inc. CEO shares the mSRM Model to Transform Digital Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Uneeqo, Inc. ( OTC PINK : UNEQ) ("Uneeqo" or the "Company") today shares with its stockholders "The mSRM Model" to transform digital marketing to "Invitational Marketing."

Until recently, a decade or two in digital terms, a personal experience at a local store had been the driving force for a customer to frequent the small shop as opposed to large multi-national retailers. Those days are disappearing fast. Small and medium size businesses are increasingly looking to digital solutions such as customer relationship management (CRM) to keep a relationship with customers and recover a diminishing customer base. This is proving to be a significant challenge, as bigger companies with larger marketing budgets dominate prime advertising space across all digital channels and social media.

CRM is constantly evolving to capitalize on the age of big data to better predict consumer behavior, improve marketing experiences and, ultimately, drive sales. From basic to extremely comprehensive CRM, options such as Salesforce.com still lag in the mobile space and are still largely untapped, making mCRM (mobile customer relationship management), managed by the customer, a high growth area and investment opportunity for 2017 and beyond.

"We're going to see revolutionary innovation in the CRM industry delivering cutting-edge services focused on mobile that envelop multiple disciplines," according to Chris Greyling, founder and CEO of the invitational marketing firm Uneeqo, Inc. ( OTC PINK : UNEQ). "The result will be mobile service relationship management (mSRM) whereby consumers manage business relationships based on the service they want and the service they receive. Incorporating aspects such as the Internet of Things, demand services, better security and different integration methods are soon going to be catalysts to make mobile CRM and mobile SRM a go-to service for companies of all sizes."

In the near future, users will not log in to different websites; they will simply log in to the web for all services. With this type of consolidation and more personalized experience without sacrificing features people can't live without, Uneeqo is leading the way.

Uneeqo is focused on providing an integrated instant (messaging, VOIP, video) engagement platform to business marketing managers to access actively interested individuals more efficiently, combining user choice at the moment (mSRM) with CRM integration through a multi-vendor mobile commerce engine.

One of the key differences is that Uneeqo doesn't stalk consumers to try and sell them products like legacy applications do. Ever wonder why when you look at a web page or read an article on Facebook that all of a sudden, advertisements on those subjects start appearing? Even Google serves you webpages and ads based upon your digital history and not your requirement. That's simply because by installing applications, grants permission for user data to be collected and be shared with advertising networks and media channels.

The companies, who are spending today $50bn a year on digital marketing (eMarketer), want to know how efficient their efforts are and that's where Uneeqo's mSRM comes into play. Uneeqo is looking to grab a significant share in the mobile ad spending market for small to medium enterprises which Zenith expects to reach $160 billion annually by 2019.

