Uni-Select Inc.: Bumper to Bumper announces the acquisition of Dash Distributors in Alberta

BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX:UNS), announced today the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Dash Distributors Inc. ("Dash") an independent distributor of automotive products based in Edmonton, Alberta, previously member of a non-affiliated buying group.

Established in 1992, Dash is one of the largest independent distributors of automotive products in Alberta, with 49 sales and service professionals active in four locations across the wider Edmonton area. Dash provides products and services to a broad and diverse customer base including auto dealerships and independent garages.

"Dash has a well-established track record of superior customer service and product availability and we are very pleased to welcome them to Uni-Select," stated Brent Windom, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group.

"With this acquisition, we now have 54 corporate stores under the Bumper to Bumper banner complementing our very solid network of independent jobber customers," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the UK. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners.

The Bumper to Bumper® - Canada's Parts People store banner is a turnkey program for auto parts wholesalers looking for complete program support, a strong brand image and a very aggressive go-to-market approach. Bumper to Bumper® was introduced to the Canadian Automotive Aftermarket in 1977 and entered the Uni-Select fold in 2006. Today, over 150 auto parts stores operate in Canada under the Bumper to Bumper® banner.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.