Uni-Select Inc.: BUMPER TO BUMPER announces the acquisition of Impact Auto Parts in Ontario

BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX:UNS) announced today that Uni-Select Canada Stores Inc., one of its subsidiaries, has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Impact Auto Parts Inc. ("Impact Auto Parts") with two locations in Uxbridge and Sunderland, Ontario.

The more than 20 professionals of Impact Auto Parts will continue to provide quality products and excellent service under the BUMPER TO BUMPER store banner.

"We welcome a great team, dedicated to serving all of our customers with the same high service levels, into the Uni-Select family," stated Gary O'Connor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Automotive Canada.

"These Ontario stores are a very nice addition to our growing corporate store network in Canada. They complement our very strong network of independent jobber customers and help provide succession planning for them as needed," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

The BUMPER TO BUMPER store banner is a turnkey program for auto parts wholesalers looking for complete program support, a strong brand image and a very aggressive go-to-market approach. BUMPER TO BUMPER was introduced to the Canadian Automotive Aftermarket in 1977 and entered the Uni-Select fold in 2006. Today, over 100 auto parts stores operate in Canada under the BUMPER TO BUMPER banner.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.