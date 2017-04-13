Uni-Select Inc.: Details for the 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Webcast

BOUCHERVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS) will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2017 first quarter results. The conference call will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern and can be accessed by phone and webcast.

To participate in the conference by phone: Phone number: 1 866 696-5910 Access code: 9180682

A recording of the conference call will be available from 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4, 2017, until 11:59 PM on May 18, 2017.

To access the replay of the conference: Phone number: 1 800 408-3053 Access code: 9180682

To access the live audio webcast:

Visit Uni-Select's website at UNS Q1 2017 Conference Webcast. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

The conference call and presentation of the webcast will also be archived on the Corporation's website at http://uniselect.com/en/investors/events-presentations.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni‐Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni‐Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni‐Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni‐Select, through its wholly‐owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers.