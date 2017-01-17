Uni-Select Inc.: FinishMaster completes two acquisitions in Northeast

BOUCHERVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - FinishMaster, Inc. ("FinishMaster"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX:UNS), announced today it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of both Blaise of Color Inc. ("Blaise") and Crown Auto Body Supply LLC ("Crown"), two distributors of industrial and automotive paint and supplies located respectively in South Plainfield, New Jersey and in Salem, Massachusetts.

Blaise opened its doors in 1987 and has served the New Jersey market from one location for nearly three decades. Their hometown approach is a perfect match with FinishMaster's core values. FinishMaster currently operates 6 additional locations in New Jersey.

Crown was founded 35 years ago, serving the Salem area. The team's focus on superior service has created a great foundation of partnership with local body shops and dealerships. This dedication to collaboration is well fit within FinishMaster's commitment to exceptional service. FinishMaster currently operates 5 additional locations in Massachusetts.

"We are excited for the opportunity to enhance our customer service in two key northeast markets. Both Blaise and Crown have a long history of exceptional service making them a perfect fit in the FinishMaster family," stated Steve Arndt, President and Chief Operating Officer, FinishMaster. "Combining our teams' knowledge and experience enables us to respond faster to customer needs and create the ultimate customer experience."

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores.

FinishMaster, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select, is the leading national independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories in the United States. It operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transactions on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transactions. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.