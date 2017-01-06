Uni-Select Inc.: FinishMaster opens first location in Portland, Oregon

BOUCHERVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - FinishMaster, Inc., ("FinishMaster") a subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select")(TSX:UNS), announced today it has opened its first location, a greenfield branch, in Portland, Oregon. The Portland opening is the most recent development in FinishMaster's plan for strategic expansion in the Northwest. It follows the opening of the first FinishMaster branch in Seattle, Washington in September 2016.

From process analysis and inventory management to technical resources and product support, the local FinishMaster team will work diligently to establish strong relationships with customers in the Portland metro area and surrounding cities and counties. It is well equipped to provide all the tools necessary to help customers drive growth in their business.

With the addition of Oregon, FinishMaster is now located in 32 states and has committed to continuing to grow its national footprint organically and through select acquisitions.

"It's an exciting time to be part of FinishMaster. We continuously challenge ourselves to grow and find areas where we can do more. Our ability to acquire select companies and open greenfield locations, as needed, positions us as a leader in service and support in our market," said President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Arndt. "Opening a greenfield branch in Portland is an opportunity to elevate the standard in customer experience in a new market, and we look forward to building long-term partnerships with new customers."

"The opening of a new location in the Northwest is a great kick-off to 2017 and strengthens the foundation for continued growth in a key market. We are committed to continually build our customer coverage across the Northwest," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores.

FinishMaster, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select, is the leading national independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories in the United States. It operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.