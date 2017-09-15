Uni-Select Inc.: The Parts Alliance acquires BBC Superfactors, a leading distributor of auto parts

BOUCHERVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX:UNS), announced today that The Parts Alliance, one of its subsidiaries, has completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of Blackburn Brakes Holding Limited owners of BBC Superfactors Ltd. ("BBC"), a leading distributor of vehicle parts in the UK's Lancashire market.

In business for over 30 years and an affiliated member of The Parts Alliance, BBC provides quality automotive products and excellent service through a network of 7 locations across the Lancashire area. Over 150 of BBC professionals ensure that more than 1,000 deliveries per day are made to commercial customers with approximately 97% of orders delivered within one hour.

"Since joining The Parts Alliance in December 2012, BBC have posted consistent double-digit annual sales growth and have invested to achieve industry-leading service levels. We are very pleased to welcome our BBC colleagues in the team," stated Peter Sephton, President and CEO, European Automotive Group.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in the UK market and underlines The Part Alliance's capability of driving growth both organically and through acquisitions," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the UK. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

In the UK and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary The Parts Alliance, is a leading distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of close to 200 locations including 161 corporate stores.

