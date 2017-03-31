MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) ( OTC PINK : SIMFF) announces its Uniden® UV350, the world's first 4G/LTE vehicle-cellular-device is compatible on Band 14, a frequency dedicated for the FirstNet Network (the "Network"), a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to America's first responders.

FirstNet is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its mission is to develop, build and operate the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities.

Yesterday, on March 30, 2017, The First Responder Network Authority announced the selection of AT&T to build the FirstNet network, a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to America's first responders. The effort is a significant investment in the communications infrastructure that public safety desperately needs for day-to-day operations, disaster response and recovery, and securing large events.

The ability to communicate seamlessly across jurisdictions is critical for law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services (EMS). The FirstNet network will be a high-speed network built specifically for the millions of public safety users in all 50 states and five U.S. territories (including rural communities and tribal lands), as well as the District of Columbia. It will modernize first responders' communications and deliver specialized features that are not available to them on wireless networks today.

Marc Seelenfrend, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, "FirstNet will completely change the way first responders communicate in the future. This is a large-scale validation that the market is moving away from traditional Land Mobile Radio systems and embracing cellular based communications with Push-to-Talk Over Cellula(PoC) capabilities for enterprises and first responders. Siyata recognized early on this shift in the industry, and believe that we are at the forefront of this market with our innovative Band 14 ready PoC based cellular solutions."

The Uniden® UV350 is the world's first dedicated connected-vehicle device that supports all major North American cellular bands, and Band 14, dedicated for the FirstNet network. Siyata plans to launch additional devices in the future that will also support this network.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

