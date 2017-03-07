Unified Channel Management SaaS Solutions Leader Receives Microsoft Gold Certification

ZINFI Receives Microsoft Gold Certification for Software Development, Demonstrates High Level Sophistication Developing State-of-the Art Web and Mobile Applications for Channel Management

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that its engineering team received Microsoft Gold Certification. This is a prestigious award given from Microsoft to software development companies that are building best-in-class solutions on Microsoft's web services platform. By leveraging this state-of-the-art capability, ZINFI will continue to develop industry leading channel management solutions that are both desktop and mobile application centric.

"We believe in making our customers successful by not only providing a channel management platform, but also enabling our global customers to drive the development of such a platform via our unique Customer Linked Innovation & Commercialization (CLIC) process," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO, of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "Our ability to develop hundreds of new features per month across the three core pillars of the platform and not charge clients for any of these additional improvements provide enormous value to our customer base, and continues to enhance the solution set globally. Our recent Gold Certification award from Microsoft demonstrates our commitment to technical excellence. Just like the way we believe in providing compelling value propositions for our customers, we also believe in creating a learning organizations of our employees," continues Sanyal. "We are humbled by the recent award from Microsoft, and remain committed to innovate and solve real customer problems and provide a vast amount of leading capabilities globally at a highly affordable price. This is a win-win for our customers and employees."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management solution comprises of three core channel solutions -- partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI has been first to market with an integrated end-to-end channel management platform, driving both vision and execution world-wide. Organizations are now deploying, or considering, an integrated approach to their channel management needs, ZINFI creates a seamless approach to organizations selling through the channel by providing a comprehensive solution.

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, notes that the ZINFI partner relationship management application is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." In addition, the report highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI has also been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave™ evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM …" To access the full Forrester report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

