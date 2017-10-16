Unified Payments Launches Same-Day ACH Payment Processing Solution

Web-based, integrated same-day ACH and eCheck payments are available through Unified Payments platform

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its Unified Payments subsidiary launched its Same-Day ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment processing solutions. The update adds flexibility and convenience for electronic commerce and card not present merchants, delivering the ability for merchants to accept eCheck (electronic check) payments.

Unified Payments is incorporating Same-Day ACH into its already robust line of payment processing tools in order to meet the growing demand for this form of payment in North America. According to NACHA -- The Electronic Payments Association®, ACH network volume accounted for over 25 billion payments and $43 trillion in transfers in 2016.

Convenient eCheck processing solution

Unified Payments' ACH processing is built into its payment gateway and seamlessly integrates with every major shopping cart for simple, secure eCheck acceptance. An eCheck plays a similar role as its paper counterpart, funds are withdrawn digitally from a buyer's checking account and transferred over the ACH Network. Once funds clear, they are deposited into the merchant's bank account.

Ideal alternative payment method

Although credit card usage is steadily rising, many Americans still do not possess one. Electronic checks provide business owners the flexibility of receiving electronic payments, regardless of whether or not their clients own a credit card. And unlike paper checks, electronic checking allows merchants to save time and money by foregoing trips to the bank and through faster clearing of payments. Another benefit of transferring funds through the ACH network is for large volume purchases; eChecks can bypass limits imposed by card brands for credit card transactions.

"Adding ACH processing to our suite of products offers businesses greater control over how they accept payments," commented Vlad Sadovskiy, president of Unified Payments. "Tapping into the ACH network creates a valuable alternative for many merchants who need eCheck processing, along with taking credit cards. Additionally, NACHA rules have evolved and same day ACH is offered by Unified Payments. We continue to offer the fastest funds availability to all of our merchants regardless of the payment methods they choose to utilize."

