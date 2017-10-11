Unified Signal, Inc. Launches 1st of its Kind Home Phone Enablement Suite

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Unified Signal, Inc. ( OTCQB : UNSI), a leading software system in the telecommunications and mobile payments industry, today announced that it has launched a new proprietary technology that allows its clients to offer home telephone services which is also integrated into your cellular phone.

Unified Signal has spent the last 10 months expanding its new cloud calling platform to include the integration and delivery of a cloud based home local telephone service with superior call quality and value-added features. Unified Signal's clients can now offer their customers the ability to offer traditional home phone service bundled with their cellular phone.

Unified Signal's Chief Executive Officer, Paris Holt, stated, "This project builds on our new Wi-Fi / VoLTE technology platform which we launched back in January. This product delivery was the ultimate reason why Unified Signal became a communications carrier. Our client's customers can now bundle home phone service and wireless service on one ubiquitous platform. And when bundled with our other service offerings such as our mobile wallet and debit MasterCard program, it allows our clients to create a unique value proposition that differentiates them from any other competitor in the marketplace as well as promotes long term customer satisfaction."

Unified Signal's Vice President of Business Development, Bryan Stanley, stated, "This project took us almost 3 years to deploy from start to finish and uses proprietary technology that had to be built from scratch as the technology did not currently exist. Our strategy is to eliminate the need for customers to purchase home telephone service but instead include it for FREE with your cellular phone service. The final product is completely integrated together and allows the customer to have complete control of their home phone system with their cellular phone. Customers now can have complete control of call routing and calls can ring from home phone first, then ring their cellular phone or vice versa or the customer can even have the home phone and the cellular phone ring at the same time. No more missed phone calls when your away from home and no more having to pay for two services when they can all be bundled into one."

About Unified Signal

Unified Signal is a SaaS (software as a service) based billing and back office solution which enables companies in virtually any industry sector to resell cellular service as well as other types of services and all using their existing brand. Unified Signal's turnkey cloud-based billing solution allows its clients to sell, provision, fulfill, and care for multiple types of services, including cellular, local, long distance, mobile commerce and soon music streaming, video streaming, & security monitoring. Unified Signal also enables its clients to private label and launch their own PayPal type service including a full mobile wallet linked to a debit MasterCard. Unified's proprietary money movement technology allows its customers to move money all over the world in real-time and for FREE. www.unifiedsignal.com

