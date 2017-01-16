Unified Signal, Inc. Launches 1st of its Kind WiFi / VoLTE Backhaul Product Suite

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - Unified Signal, Inc. ( OTCQB : UNSI), a leading software system in the telecommunications and mobile payments industry, today announced that it has launched a new proprietary technology that allows its clients to cut their direct carrier costs for their customers by 50% to 60%.

Unified Signal has spent the last 2 years, and a great deal of money in research and development dollars, to become an actual wireless carrier. To complete this project, Unified Signal had to purchase and implement its own Class 5 switches to terminate local and international calls, as well as integrate technology to deliver SMS and MMS messages. Unified Signal uses WiFi and the wireless carrier's LTE data network to terminate voice and SMS communications for customers who have an Android or iOS device. Customers can use this technology as an add-on to their existing wireless resale / MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) business, or can be marketed to customers currently activated on any of the major US wireless carriers.

Unified Signal's Chief Executive Officer, Paris Holt, stated, "This project has been in the works for almost two years and after a great deal of hard work and painstaking technical ingenuity, we are finally ready to commercially launch the product. We are marketing this product suite to our internal clients who have launched with our wireless resale billing platform, as well as US and international MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) and MVNEs (Mobile Virtual Network Enablers) that have their own legacy billing platform. This technology will allow companies to significantly decrease their carriers costs, allowing them to decrease retail prices or, more optimally, use that extra cost savings to bundle additional value added services onto their customer's wireless account for services such as high definition music streaming, IPTV, or security monitoring, all of which we will be launching later in 2017. This product, coupled with our mobile wallet and debit card enablement suite, will be instrumental to the success of our exciting high profile clients, which we will be launching later this year."

Unified Signal's Chief Product Officer, Peter Sperling, stated, "This project was by far one of the most difficult to deploy. The technology involved is cutting edge and, as a result, we were able to create call qualities that surpasses any WiFi calling product that is currently deployed in the marketplace. This turnkey technology suite allows clients, within 7-10 days, to offer their customers a wide array of flexible rate plans that have never been seen in wireless. Clients, for example, can create $5 per month rate plans that include minutes, SMS, and data, and then charge customers a very small cost per call, depending on how they terminate that call. SMS is free and customers calling other customers using the technology is also free. Large power users would not pay more than $35 to $40 per month, and average to below average users, could save 50% to 60% off what they are paying now. Customers are given a unique mobile number that can be used anywhere in the world and, as long as the customer is in WiFi around the world, they can use their phone just as they would in the United States. No more expensive roaming and SIM swapping. This product suite can also be used to offer the youth market, and baby boomers, a very high quality / low cost product that is feature packed and easy to use and control. Customers can also use their existing phone, or buy a new phone through our equipment financing option."

About Unified Signal

Unified Signal is a SaaS (software as a service) based billing and back office solution which enables companies in virtually any industry sector to resell cellular service as well as other types of services and all using their existing brand. Unified Signal's turnkey cloud-based billing solution allows its clients to sell, provision, fulfill, and care for multiple types of services, including cellular, local, long distance, mobile commerce and soon music streaming, video streaming, & security monitoring. Unified Signal also enables its clients to private label and launch their own PayPal type service including a full mobile wallet linked to a debit MasterCard. Unified's proprietary money movement technology allows its customers to move money all over the world in real-time and for FREE. www.unifiedsignal.com

