Unified Signal, Inc. Launches the First Wireless Brand Dedicated to Funding Cancer Research

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Unified Signal, Inc. ( OTCQB : UNSI), a leading software system in the telecommunications and mobile payments industry, today announced that it has launched a new brand called Tunity Mobile (www.tunitymobile.com) which 100% of the profits are distributed by the Tunity Foundation which funds Cancer Research initiatives around the world.

Unified Signal has launched over 150 brands over the last 18 years but none of those brands were nonprofit focused. The Tunity Foundation was founded by leaders in both the business and entertainment community for the sole purpose to raise money primarily for cancer research and to also fund other high-profile charities.

Unified Signal's Chief Executive Officer, Paris Holt, stated, "This is the first nonprofit initiative we have ever collaborated on. Over the last 12 months, Unified Signal has invested all of the funds necessary to roll out this project. We did not want any of the money to come from outside donations. Our staff worked overtime to deliver this project and it's been a true labor of love. It's our way to give back to the community as each member of our team including myself has had close friends or family battle cancer. It seems to have become a new altered state of normal. Tunity Mobile's goal is to reach only 1% of the US population which is only 3 million customers. The yearly profit that this will bring in for charitable distribution is over $230 million each year. This money is desperately needed and could help save the lives of millions of people."

Amir Bayyan, Unified Signal Board Member and lead guitarist for Kool and the Gang, stated, "It's been a real pleasure working with the Unified Signal team over the last 12 months. They have such a great vision and kind hearts. They have been working so hard to deliver this project. We are putting together a bunch of A-list actors and musicians to help promote the Tunity Mobile program. To us it's a win / win scenario. Customers save money each month and at the same time earn a great deal of money for a great cause. And wireless is just the start. We are working on many other products and services that we will be bundling together which will provide customers even more value and even promote a healthier life."

About Unified Signal

Unified Signal is a SaaS (software as a service) based billing and back office solution which enables companies in virtually any industry sector to resell cellular service as well as other types of services and all using their existing brand. Unified Signal's turnkey cloud-based billing solution allows its clients to sell, provision, fulfill, and care for multiple types of services, including cellular, local, long distance, mobile commerce and soon music streaming, video streaming, & security monitoring. Unified Signal also enables its clients to private label and launch their own PayPal type service including a full mobile wallet linked to a debit MasterCard. Unified's proprietary money movement technology allows its customers to move money all over the world in real-time and for FREE. www.unifiedsignal.com

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Unified Signal, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "objectives" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the development and monetization of our mobile games, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Unified Signal undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the company's common stock on the OTC Bulletin Board and the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Bulletin Board and the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system are not stock exchanges, and trading of securities on them is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market or another securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Unified Signal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available through http://www.sec.gov.