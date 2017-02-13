Unify for ShippingEasy Automates Online Sales and Shipping Data, Saving Record Amounts of Time and Money

Removes the hassle of e-commerce bookkeeping by integrating shipping and accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Webgility, the leader in multi-channel e-commerce SaaS software, and ShippingEasy, the easiest shipping, customer management, and inventory management solution for online sellers, today introduced Unify for ShippingEasy. The new offering will free online retailers from the hassle of bookkeeping for a multi-channel shipping operation by automating sales data and integrating it into their accounting solutions. Webgility's industry-leading Unify software already makes it easy for sellers to build their business on any shopping cart or marketplace by connecting all revenue streams, expenses, and systems to have better perspective, make smarter decisions, lower costs, and simplify bookkeeping. Now, with Unify for ShippingEasy, e-commerce sellers can also vastly simplify shipping, even in their busiest seasons.

"Like ShippingEasy, Webgility is focused on streamlining e-commerce operations, and we are pleased to partner with them to take the accounting pain point out of shipping," said Katie May, CEO, ShippingEasy. "Together, we will help online stores reach new levels of operational efficiency to help them increase profits."

There are three main features of the new Unify for ShippingEasy:

● Accounting Sync: Unify for ShippingEasy allows businesses to achieve timely, accurate, and tax-compliant accounting. Stores can schedule and post all of their e-commerce sales and shipping information from ShippingEasy directly into QuickBooks or Xero. Users can choose to post individual sales or daily summaries while instantly closing the loop on their accounting activities by recording sales revenue, product costs, and shipping expenses within their accounting system for easy, complete reconciliation.

● Shipping Automation: Online stores can use Unify for ShippingEasy to consolidate orders from multiple sales channels, including all major marketplaces and platforms. This allows them to streamline workflows for accounting, order management, fulfillment, shipping, and inventory management, and enables instant cost comparisons between carriers based on type of product, weight, and geography.

● Multi-channel Selling: Unify for ShippingEasy helps companies easily increase their profits by having the opportunity to consider different marketplaces, sales channels, and platforms. The solution gives them confidence that their entire multi-channel business is seamlessly integrated with timely, accurate, and organized accounting. This unified perspective brings companies unprecedented control of their financial data and profit margins.

"Webgility is committed to helping online business owners pursue their passions, and not worry about the minutiae of bookkeeping," said Parag Mamnani, founder and CEO, Webgility. "By partnering with ShippingEasy we have completed another major piece of the puzzle -- empowering multi-channel businesses to use shipping as an important, revenue-generating element in their business planning rather than a costly headache."

In addition to today's important product release, Webgility and ShippingEasy -- together with the Amazon specialists at CPC Strategy -- are pleased to host a free webinar, "How to Grow and Scale in 2017" on February 14 at 11:00 am PST. The expert panel will discuss best practices and barriers for adding Amazon as a sales channel, ways to avoid shipping confusion and cut costs by automating shipping operations, and how to assemble the ideal tech stack to build a better business.

Online retailers can register to attend the webinar here.

For more information or a free trial of Unify for ShippingEasy, please visit http://shippingeasy.webgility.com or watch a quick video demo of the product.

ABOUT SHIPPINGEASY

ShippingEasy provides e-commerce retailers with the easiest cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer management solutions, enabling order consolidation across multiple channels and multiple carriers, including USPS, FedEx, and UPS. ShippingEasy integrates with leading online marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, and many others, to allow automated order, tracking fulfillment data, and inventory levels to populate in real time across all systems. ShippingEasy saves time, money, and relieves e-commerce businesses of the many challenges often associated with the critical steps from when a purchase is made to where, when, and how it ships and is accounted for. ShippingEasy does for online merchants what a successful online shopping experience does for consumers -- streamlines the steps in favor of an outcome. That means orders in a box and out the door the same day. ShippingEasy offers full automation with AutoShip and robust tools such as shipping rules, a product catalog, endless customization and enhanced reporting. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com ( NASDAQ : STMP). For more information, visit http://shippingeasy.com.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility, Inc. is the leading data automation software for multi-channel e-commerce companies, managing millions of transactions for 10,000-plus online stores every month. Webgility's mission is to empower online retailers to focus on their passion by simplifying operations. Its Unify solution connects all revenue streams, expenses, and business systems so businesses can have better perspective, make smarter decisions, lower costs, and simplify bookkeeping. Webgility® is a certified partner of Intuit®, QuickBooks®, Xero, and NetSuite®, and works with more than 70 e-commerce platforms and SaaS providers (including Amazon®, eBay®, BigCommerce®, Shopify®, and Magento®), payment processors (PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, Square), and hosting providers. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with an international branch in Indore, India. For more information about Webgility, visit http://www.webgility.com.