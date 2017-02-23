News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

February 23, 2017 07:36 ET

Union and City of Cambridge reach tentative agreement

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - A tentative agreement has been reached between local 1882 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1882), which represents 163 inside workers, and the City of Cambridge.

The tentative agreement was reached in the early hours of the morning on February 23.

No details will be released until both sides ratify the agreement.

  • Nancy Movrin
    Executive Member
    CUPE 1882
    519-212-4231

    Matthew Stella
    CUPE Communications
    613-252-4377

