Union and City of Cambridge reach tentative agreement

February 23, 2017 07:36 ET
CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - A tentative agreement has been reached between local 1882 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1882), which represents 163 inside workers, and the City of Cambridge.
The tentative agreement was reached in the early hours of the morning on February 23.
No details will be released until both sides ratify the agreement.
