Union National Bank Goes Live with Aurionpro Host-To-Host solution

Automated payments increasing operational convenience and transparency for the bank

MUMBAI, INDIA--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ( NSE : AURIONPRO) ( BSE : 532668), a provider of technology solutions for Banking, Digital Innovation and Cybersecurity, today announced that Union National Bank (UNB) has gone live with Aurionpro Host-To-Host (H2H) solution part of transaction banking offering, which is an enterprise-wide file transfer facility used for exchange of sensitive data files in a secure, reliable, automated and seamless manner between banks and their corporate customers, as well as data transfers between banks' internal systems. The H2H solution was the primary focus of UNB especially with government, large corporate and public sector customers using UNB as their main Bank for Corporate Banking Services.

Aurionpro H2H solution supports secured file transfers like SFTP, ensuring security, authentication, non-repudiation, and authorization of secure and encrypted transfer of payment, collection and other sensitive data files.

This solution would help UNB to increase customer acquisition, easier on-boarding and cater to all customer segments. With this online synchronisation of the bank and corporate systems, UNB's corporate customers will be able to process large transaction volumes in a most secured way to effect payments, verify account information and receive account transactional status and details directly into their corporate systems.

Commenting on the implementation, Mr. Hany Youssef - Executive Vice President, Corporate & Commercial Business, at Union National Bank, Abu Dhabi said: "Union National Bank is continuously committed to offer innovative Products & Services, to its Customers. With Aurionpro H2H solution, UNB will have the flexibility to exchange information as per the customer's preferred file formats, network protocols and security standards. We would like also to thank the Aurionpro team for the support during the successful implementation of the Host-To-Host solutions.

Shekhar Mullatti, Global Head - Banking, Aurionpro, said: "With the H2H solution go live at UNB, we are delighted to be the partner for UNB to drive their transaction banking agenda enabling the bank with a reliable, fast and secured banking experience to their customers."

About Union National Bank:

Established as a Public Joint Stock Company in 1982, UNB is one of the leading domestic banks in the United Arab Emirates, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. UNB offers a variety of products and services, addressing needs ranging from basic requirements of individuals to the more complex requirements of corporate entities.

About Aurionpro Solutions Limited: