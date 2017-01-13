Unique Broadband Systems, Inc. Announces Matters to Be Approved at Its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - Unique Broadband Systems, Inc. ("UBS" or the "Company") (NEX:UBS.H) today announced the special business that will be put forward for approval by its holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") at its annual and special meeting scheduled to be held on February 28, 2017 (the "Meeting").

Consolidation and Share Split

The Company currently has outstanding 153,144,590 Common Shares and approximately 11,000 Shareholders. Based on recent data, approximately 2 million Common Shares, or 1.3% of the Common Shares, are held by more than 6,300 Shareholder accounts with current holdings of fewer than 1,000 Common Shares, which constitutes a board lot based on the current share price.

Shareholders with odd-lot holdings have had no cost-effective option to dispose of their Common Shares. The consolidation proposal provides a liquidity option for small Shareholders on terms which are in line with market trading prices without payment of brokerage fees that in most cases would be more than their sale proceeds.

Further, as a reporting issuer, the Company is required to disseminate to registered and beneficial Shareholders annual statements and associated continuous disclosure materials. In the case of these small Shareholders, the administrative cost of providing such services represents a disproportionately large percentage of and, in many cases, exceeds the total value of their investment. The Company spends a significant amount of money each year printing and mailing materials required by statute, such as annual reports and information circulars, to these small Shareholders and serving their accounts through the Company's registrar and transfer agent. The effect of the proposed consolidation (the "Consolidation") will be to substantially reduce administrative costs associated with maintaining a large Shareholder base with an excessive number of odd-lot Shareholders.

The basis of the Consolidation will be one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for each one thousand (1,000) pre-Consolidation Common Shares. Any holder of less than one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share will cease to hold Common Shares and will be entitled to be paid cash consideration equal to that number of pre-Consolidation Common Shares held by the holder multiplied by $0.0075.

Immediately following the Consolidation, the remaining Common Shares will be split (the "Split") on the basis of one hundred (100) post-Split Common Shares for each one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share. Fractions will be rounded to the nearest whole number on the split.

Name Change

At the Meeting, Shareholders will also be asked to change the name of the Corporation to Kure Technologies, Inc. (the "Name Change").

Shareholder and Regulatory Approvals

The Consolidation and Split will require the approval of at least 66-2/3 of the votes cast at the Meeting by Shareholders voting on the resolutions to effect the Consolidation and Split. The same level of Shareholder approval will be required for the Name Change.

The NEX has approved the Consolidation, Split and Name Change, subject to completion of required filings and the approval of Shareholders.

The contemplated effective date for the Consolidation, Split and Name Change, subject to receiving required approvals, is on or about March 16, 2017, unless otherwise changed by the Company's board in its discretion.

