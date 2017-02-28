Unique Broadband Systems, Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Unique Broadband Systems, Inc. (NEX:UBS.H) ("UBS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of UBS held on February 28, 2017, shareholders of the Company passed both special resolutions, elected Daniel Marks, Henry Kloepper and Alex Dolgonos as directors and appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditors of the Company.

Pursuant to the special resolutions, shareholders approved (i) the consolidation (the "Consolidation") and split (the "Split") of the common shares (the "Share Change") and (ii) the change of the name of the Company to Kure Technologies Inc. (the "Name Change").

In connection with the Share Change, the basis of the Consolidation will be one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for each one thousand (1,000) pre-Consolidation Common Shares. The holders of less than 1,000 common shares will be entitled to be paid cash consideration equal to that number of common shares held by the holder prior to the Share Change multiplied by $0.0075. Immediately following the Consolidation, the remaining Common Shares will be split on the basis of one hundred (100) post-Split Common Shares for each one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share.

The Company intends to file articles of amendment to finalize the Share Change and Name Change on or about March 17, 2017.

About Unique Broadband Systems, Inc.

UBS' shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "UBS.H". More information on UBS can be found at www.sedar.com. The corporate information contained in this release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of UBS that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UBS at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by UBS that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast. Neither the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

