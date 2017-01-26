Unique Broadband Systems, Inc. Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Unique Broadband Systems, Inc. ("UBS" or the "Company") (NEX:UBS.H) today reported its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2016.

UBS recorded a loss from operations of $126,000 or $0.001 per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended November 30, 2016, compared to $134,000 or $0.001 per share, basic and diluted, for the first quarter of fiscal 2015.

For further information on the financial results of UBS, please review the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three months ended November 30, 2016 and 2015, available on www.sedar.com.

As previously reported, the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2017. Meeting materials will be filed today on www.sedar.com and will also be available to view on the Company's website at www.uniquebroadband.com.

About Unique Broadband Systems, Inc.

UBS' shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "UBS.H". More information on UBS can be found at www.sedar.com.

