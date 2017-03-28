Unique Pizza (UPZS) Announces Corporate Updates

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation ( OTC : UPZS) proudly announces exciting company updates. Listed below are some of the amazing accomplishments UPZS has achieved over the past 24 months, for every accomplishment listed below there are many more great deals in the works, we invite you to follow Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. along with its 4 other brands on Twitter for daily updates.

Here are some of the Corporate highlights:

Unique Frozen Pizza "Not Your Ordinary Pizza," the complete development and creation of the Unique Frozen Pizza, with the assistance & valued support of DeIorio's Foods. The Unique Frozen pizza will contain Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. Senior Advisor and 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Dr. Reddy's active farm harvested probiotics;

PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" (wholly owned subsidiary of UPZS) has partnerships with Six Flags Amusement Parks, Dylan's Candy Bar, Boscov's Department Stores (Online store), Kathy Ireland Weddings (Preferred Vendor), Kennywood Amusement Park (part of Palace Entertainment's amusement parks portfolio), Wedding Wire, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Nickelodeon Universe at The Mall of America and ICRF International Charity Events. We also have numerous weekly birthday parties, weddings, special events (such as with the Philadelphia Union Professional Soccer Team), Bar Mitzvahs etc. We are in negotiations to bring PopsyCakes into many fine retail outlets such as -- 7-Eleven, Donut Connection, Wahlburgers, Rita's Ice, Anthropologie, Toys R Us, Chuck E Cheese, HomeGoods, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, plus other strategic venues that complement both brands. We're also in discussions with two highly accredited national foundations both of which support such fantastic causes, these foundations have strong interest in utilizing PopsyCakes for fundraising and special events.

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" (wholly owned subsidiary of UPZS) weekly fundraisers for nationwide organizations, charity groups, youth sports etc., featured at Longaberger Baskets retail store, Unique Pizza Tap House Murrieta CA and other high end retail outlets throughout Ohio & Michigan, signed licensing agreements with distributors in Charlotte, NC, Los Angeles, CA, Denver, CO, Detroit, MI, and Cincinnati, OH. We are in negotiations to bring Jose Madrid Salsa into many fine retail outlets such as -- Total Wine & More, HomeGoods, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, plus many more;

Unique Pizza Tap House (wholly owned subsidiary of UPZS) in November 2016 launched 5000+ square foot premier restaurant in Murrieta, CA, including the gourmet Unique Pizzas, wood fired, hand crafted, Unique Hamburgers, plus 100+ local, national & international Unique Craft Beers in bottles and draft beer featuring the state of art IpourIt self-draft brew system. Thanks to a lot of hard work from, Master Franchisee & co-owner Kevin Serrano, the Unique Pizza Tap House projects $2,000,000+ in annual sales and will be ready to launch its Franchising program by late 2017;

Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation signed a deal with New York City based Christopher Street LLC. in September of 2016. The terms of the deal states: Unique Pizza will create and market a custom line of Unique Pizzas, containing Dr. Reddy's proprietary active farm harvested probiotics, under the Christopher Street label; Jose Madrid Salsa will create and market a line of custom hand crafted salsas; PopsyCakes will create and market custom flavored and decorated PopsyCakes; Unique Pizza has begun working with Christopher Street's management group and has created and launched another 80+ new Christopher Street Products. We are in negotiations to bring Christopher Street Products into many fine retail outlets such as -- Total Wine & More, HomeGoods, Southern Wine, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, plus many more.

Marc Falcone, President of PopsyCakes & Marketing Executive of UPZS, said, "In 2015 & 2016 we acquired Jose Madrid Salsa, Christopher Street Products & PopsyCakes, developed and launched The Unique Pizza Tap House, created a gourmet frozen pizza & attained a co-packer that can meet the high standards we require! We have done all this while eliminating almost all of our debt and without using toxic funding! We are excited about all five of our brands and the numerous lucrative and high profile companies we are working with. The past twenty four months have been extremely successful with the majority of our time spent cultivating and finalizing the specifics of the agreements, the next 24 are going to translate to huge growth & Shareholder Value for UPZS!"

About Unique Pizza and Subs:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher street products.

