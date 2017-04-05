Unique Pizza (UPZS) Announces Interview by Ivanka Trump's Women Who Work Series

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation ( OTC : UPZS) proudly announces its wholly owned subsidiary, PopsyCakes LLC., Founder Jessica Cervantes was featured in a "Spot Light" interview for Ivanka Trump's Women Who Work Series! Ivanka Trump is a highly successful entrepreneur, daughter of the President of the United States of America President Donald J. Trump and a champion & outspoken advocate of equality for Woman Who Work.

Use this link to read the full interview of PopsyCakes Founder Jessica Cervantes https://ivankatrump.com/tips-starting-business-high-school/

Jessica Cervantes immigrated to the United States from Cuba when she was six years old and in 2006 she started PopsyCakes, the first cupcake on a stick, at the very young age of 16 while still in high school! After winning first place in the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) competition against 25,000 other high school students across the country, she went on to college where she expertly managed the demands of schoolwork with hundreds of incoming orders. Jessica has successfully graduated from high school & college while sacrificing her social time for hard work and success. This hard working entrepreneur is currently attending medical school and using all of her business acumen and love for baking to consult with the PopsyCakes management team to help further grow her legacy.

PopsyCakes, "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" (wholly owned subsidiary of UPZS), has partnerships with Six Flags Amusement Parks, Dylan's Candy Bar, Boscov's Department Stores (Online store), Kathy Ireland Weddings (Preferred Vendor), Kennywood Amusement Park (part of Palace Entertainment's amusement parks portfolio), Wedding Wire, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Nickelodeon Universe at The Mall of America and ICRF International Charity Events. We also have numerous weekly birthday parties, weddings, special events (such as with the Philadelphia Union Professional Soccer Team), Bar Mitzvahs etc. We are in negotiations to bring PopsyCakes into many fine retail outlets such as -- 7-Eleven, Donut Connection, Wahlburgers, Rita's Ice, Anthropologie, Toys R Us, Chuck E Cheese, HomeGoods, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, plus other strategic venues that complement both brands. We're also in discussions with two highly accredited national foundations both of which support such fantastic causes; these foundations have strong interest in utilizing PopsyCakes for fundraising and special events.

Marc Falcone, President of PopsyCakes & Marketing Executive of UPZS, said "Jessica is a 'Rock Star' and is the epitome & embodies the true essence of, Ivanka Trump's brand Women Who Work! There are strong similarities between Ivanka and Jessica as they're both intelligent, successful and hardworking entrepreneurs. Thanks to having great people like Jessica on our side, the future of UPZS is going to enjoy huge growth & Shareholder Value!"

About Unique Pizza and Subs:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher street products.

We invite you to follow Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. along with its 4 other brands on Twitter for daily updates.

PopsyCakes: http://www.PopsyCakes.com and @PopsyCakes

Unique Pizza: http://www.UniquePizza.com and @UniquePizzaSubs

Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com and @MadridSalsa

Unique Pizza Tap House: http://www.TapHouseSportsGrillMurrieta.com @UniquePizzaTapH

Christopher Street Products: http://www.ChristopherStProducts.NYC @ChristopherS_T_

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.