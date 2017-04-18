Unique (UPZS) Announces $2 Million Dollar Unique Pizza Tap House Franchising Program

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation ( OTC : UPZS) announces the launch of the Unique Pizza Tap House franchising program. Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. has finished all of the necessary franchising documents: Franchise Disclosure Document; 7 Day Guide to Success; Operation Manuals; Sub & Master Franchise Agreements; Proprietary Recipe Manuals; Marketing Materials etc. In the upcoming months UPZS will be working with nationwide franchising groups & brokers to market the Sales of new Unique Pizza Tap Houses & the conversion of existing mom & pop "brew houses" into Unique Pizza Tap Houses.

On Wednesday April 19th UFC Star Fighter Tom Gallicchio, a loyal Unique Pizza Tap House customer, will host his UFC Watch Party for the Fox Sports One's Ultimate Fighter series, at The Unique Pizza Tap House located at 39809 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta CA. The Unique Pizza Tap House was featured in the filming of Tom Gallicchio's bio during the intro of Ultimate Fighter.

UPZS opened its first Unique Pizza location in Millvale, PA on April 1st 1995 & its first Unique Pizza Tap House November of 2016. Since the November opening the Unique Pizza Tap House has enjoyed a steady revenue growth and projects annual revenues of $2,000,000+ from its Murrieta, CA location. Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. formed a 50/50 partnership with Southern California UPZS Master Franchisee Kevin Serrano to form Credo Ventures LLC to open the first of many Corporate & Franchisee owned Unique Pizza Tap Houses.

UPZS corp. owns 100% of its wholly owned subsidiary Unique Pizza Tap House & 100% of its registered name & intellectual properties and has formed a 50/50 partnership with Kevin Serrano (Credo Ventures LLC), granting CV LLC the first right of refusal to open new, convert existing (restaurants) or franchise Unique Pizza Tap House restaurants in the US.

The Unique Pizza Tap House of Murrieta opened its doors in mid-November 2016 and has enjoyed a steady increase of loyal customers and sales thanks to its many satisfied local customers and valued "destination only" customers that have traveled long distances to enjoy the very Unique food, drink & entertainment offerings the Unique Pizza Tap House has that no other restaurant in the region has to offer! One of those regional "destination only" offerings is the Self Pour Draft Beer System, created by IPourIt, which allows the customer to pour any of our 25+ Local, Regional, National or International Craft Beers themselves!! Since the opening of the Unique Pizza Tap House, owner and Co-Creator Kevin Serrano has enjoyed many "Standing Only Available" events such as UFC 207 and the highly touted 2017 New Year's Eve Party "Last Stand Party"!

President & CEO of Unique Pizza & Subs Corp, James Vowler, said, "It is very exciting to see how well the Unique Pizza Tap House concept is doing. Thanks to the hard work of Kevin and his staff we are now ready to start expanding! Our loyal shareholders have been anticipating the opening of this location and I project that their loyalty and patience will pay off in 2017! Unique Frozen Pizza, PopsyCakes, Jose Madrid Salsa, Christopher Street Products, we have quietly been getting it done!"

Here are excerpts of quotes from two separate Yelp published reviews from Southern California Food Critic Chef Ron, about his visits to the Unique Pizza Tap House: "GREAT CONCEPT"; "The Killer Nachos, the 'Can' service was Fun"; "the GREEK PIZZA was Out of the ballpark!"; "Clearly, this restaurants strong suit, 'gourmet pizza' Hot and Cheesy, many depths of flavor, the pizza crust was crispy, light and so tasty! Very Consistent!"; "are overall experience was a great one..."; "...the Cheeseburger Eggs Rolls!! 911 these are so good, so full of flavor and the chipotle infused ketchup is spicy on the front and cool & sweet on the finish."

The Unique Pizza Tap House, To Book your office or birthday party, special event, group reservations or to order food to go call (951) 445-4769.

Twitter:

@ChristopherS_T_

@UniquePizzaSubs

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

About Unique Pizza and Subs:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House and PopsyCakes and a partnership to market and distribute all Christopher Street Products.

Visit us on the web: http://www.uniquepizza.com

